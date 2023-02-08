On February 6 at 3:29 p.m., Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a disabled tractor trailer on Platte Clove Road in the Town of Saugerties. Upon arrival, officers found that 48-year-old Joseph James Brooks, of Johnstown NY, was operating a 2019 FRG semi, pulling a 2007, 53-foot Stoughton trailer, when Brooks failed to abide to warning signs and several road closure signs that Platte Clove Mountain was closed for the season.

Brooks instead, continued to drive part way up the mountain, when he realized he could no longer continue due to the road conditions. Brooks attempted to turn the tractor trailer around, wedging the semi and trailer completely across the roadway. Finding he was unable to dislodge from his situation, Brooks called 911.

Police contacted a heavy tow for consultation on the road hazard. Steyer’s Towing responded and decided that the tractor trailer could only be moved from the northern side of Platte Clove. Steyer’s proceeded to the Hunter side of West Saugerties Road, only to find that due to icy road conditions, the tractor trailer could not be immediately removed. Finally, on February 7, 24 hours later, the semi and trailer were finally removed from the roadway.

Brooks received four traffic tickets from police for failing to abide by the posted traffic control devices.