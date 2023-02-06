A little after sunset on February 5, multiple law- enforcement personnel responded to a 911 call alleging gunfire into the side of a residence on Myers Road in the Town of Kingston.

Thirty minutes later, a suspect vehicle was pulled over at the Mid-Hudson Bridge to Poughkeepsie. A loaded .40-caliber handgun was discovered inside the vehicle, along with two boys, 14 and 16 years old from the City of Kingston, and a 17-year-old girl from the Town of Esopus.

The three teens were taken into custody, and the vehicle was impounded.

The youngsters have been charged with the felonies of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy.

The 14-year-old male has been released to a parent and must appear for potential juvenile delinquency proceedings in Ulster County Family Court at a later date.

The 16- and 17-year-olds have been arraigned as adolescent offenders in the youth part of Ulster County Court and released to reappear on later date.

The seventeen-year-old female was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation is continuing. Additional charges are possible. The identities of those charged are being withheld because of their age.