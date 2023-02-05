While this winter has been pretty mild, the sudden cold snap has brought ice to our rivers and ponds. It may look like fun, but falling through the ice is paws-itively dangerous! While the story below ended with treats and belly rubs, please remember that when around frozen rivers and ponds, keep yourself on a short leash and stay off the ice.
On Saturday, February 4, Gardiner Fire & Rescue (GFD) was dispatched for a “dog on ice” after a caller reported their dog had broken through the newly formed ice on the Wallkill River. Responders arrived on-scene to find a dog stuck in the ice approximately 30 feet from shore. Ice rescue certified GFD members captain John Barton and firefighter Tony Baxter donned their protective dry suits and initiated a rescue with assistance from additional GFD members, State Police and the New Paltz Rescue Squad (NPRS). With Captain Barton supporting from shore, Firefighter Baxter entered the slushy ice, made contact with a Very Good Boy and successfully fetched him back to dry land. Reunited with his owner, they were taken by NPRS ambulance to Gardiner Animal Hospital, where the dog was examined and found to be in good condition.