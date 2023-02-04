To help you celebrate February 14, also known as the “Feast of Saint Valentine,” the Ulster BOCES Adult Career Education Center is serving up an especially sweet opportunity: the chance for you and your special companion to enjoy a fabulous three-course meal. “Cooking With Love: Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two” is a new class, designed to provide not only a memorable dining experience, but also a meaningful activity for you and your partner to share. Under the tutelage of seasoned professionals trained at the Culinary Institute of America, couples will work side-by-side to make an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Then, as the pièce de ré•sis•tance,the sweethearts will be invited to sit down in the campus restaurant and enjoy their creations together.

The class will be held on February 8 from 5 to 9 p.m., and the cost is $100 per couple. All who register will be required to wear a hair covering and to bring an apron. Please be advised that class start dates are based on sufficient enrollment. Participants will be notified in advance if the class will not run. To register, call the Adult Career Education Office at 845-331-5050, extension 2243.