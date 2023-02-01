Wednesday 2/1

Connor & Friends

Stone House Tavern (New Paltz) @ 6pm

Mikaela Davis

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm

Thursday 2/2

Jazz Jam

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ all-day

Fred Gillen Jr.

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 6pm

Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez: The Queen Meets the King, featuring Liberty Devitto & The Slim Kings

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 8pm

Friday 2/3

Steve Black

Newburgh Brewing Company @ 5pm

Adam Falcon

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6:30pm

Ariana & The Mix

Di’Vine Wine Bar (Wappingers Falls) @ 7pm

The Disco Biscuits / Snakes and Stars

The Palace Theatre (Albany) @ 7:30pm

JB and the Dirty Funk Contingency

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm

Tiki Night – Moon Mullins / Sam Evian / Hannah Cohen

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm

In the Hudson Valley, winter is the time for tiki. A strong tropical cocktail or two invigorates the mind and body, while exotic sonic landscapes take our consciousnesses on vacation to warmer climes. But this ain’t any old paper umbrella tiki-themed night with Martin Denny and Esquivel on loop. Moon Mullins plays spacey, chill exotica with the familiar Oceania rhythms of tiki music, except someone slipped codeine cough syrup in the rum runners. Sam Evian has similar sonic texturing, but is more upbeat, like a sunnier Mac Demarco.

Strike Two

Paula’s Runaway Cafe (Wappingers Falls) @ 7pm

Jak Lizard / Sam Lisabeth & Friends / Sound For

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm

Cloud Nyne

District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm

Jeffrey Gaines

Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm

James Maddock

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 8pm

D-Tour

Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 9pm

Saturday 2/4

Winter Hoot – The Mammals / Rachael Yamagata / Mister Chris / Jay Ungar & Molly Mason / Jude Roberts / George Winstone with Ben Monder / City Stompers

The Ashokan Center (Olivebridge) @ all day

The scene at the Ashokan Center is a singular experience. Here they have preserved a simpler way of Catskills life, from a time too distant for many to feel nostalgic about. And yet the “old guard” of folk culture in the mountains is gracefully handing off these traditions to younger generations at rare and majestic places like this.

Square dances and communal sing-alongs may seem anachronistic to outsiders straining to look past their smartphones, but for those participating, these are panaceas for these addling distractions of our times. In addition to the community cheer, there’s a full bill of folk luminaries on deck to warm even the coldest heart.

Frank Viele

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 12pm

Ryan Leddick

Angry Orchard (Walden) @ 4pm

Marc Von Em Trio

Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6pm

Josie & the Jents

Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm

West Point Band: American Influences

Bard College – Fisher Center (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 7pm

Rock Academy: Best of Season

Woodstock Playhouse @ 7pm

Jimmy Lee Duo

Di’Vine Wine Bar (Wappingers Falls) @ 7pm

The Helm Family Midnight Ramble w/special guest Chakour Family Garden

Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 7:30

Greene Goddesses

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm

Valentine’s Day with Al Olander and special guests

Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 8pm

Olander is a Kingston folk artist embarking on a tour that will take her from Old Dutch Church in her hometown all the way to Hollywood, CA. Her arresting, pitch-perfect, strong-yet-tender voice has been turning a lot of heads lately. Her sheer musical precision is something to behold, and this church venue will only amplify the magic more. Her latest album Easy Crier will be front and center at this alternative Valentine’s Day event where attendees are encouraged to cry their eyes out. We couldn’t think of a better send-off for a cross-country tour. Valentine’s attire recommended.

Bill’s Toupee

District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm

Prognosis: The American Pink Floyd Show

Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm

Appetite for Destruction: The Ultimate Tribute to Guns ‘N Roses

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 8pm

Psychomanteum / Same Old Rat / Blackbelt Jones / Will Foley

The Fuze Box (Albany) @ 8pm

Emo Night

Newburgh Brewing Company @ 9pm

Earthwyrm / Shark Vomit

AJ Cafe (Wappingers Falls) @ 9pm

Sunday 2/5

East Coast Jazz Brunch

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 11:30am

The Carrie Zazz Band

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 12pm

Whisker Wives

Newburgh Brewing Company @ 2pm

Chris Brokaw & Jennifer O’Connor

Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 6pm

The pedigree of this duo is undeniable. Brokaw plays in Codeine (yes, they’re doing reunion shows in 2023), but would you believe he goes all the way back to the scumrock days of GG Allin? Don’t worry, you’ll be safe from flying body fluids, and with a slowcore/post-rock approach, you’d have plenty of time to dodge them anyway.

O’Connor is no less accomplished, having put out records with Matador and Kiam, playing and/or touring with acts like Wilco, Feist, Yo La Tengo, Dump and the Mountain Goats. Her style is a bit more bluesy and understated, with a vocal timbre that glows like neon through a smoky dive bar.

Back to the Garden 1969

Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 7pm

Ida / Storey Littleton

Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 7:30pm

Sunday Night Swim: A Monthly Ambient Series

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7:30pm

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Troy Music Hall @ 7:30pm

Monday 2/6

WRRV Sessions – lovelytheband / Mike Mack

Newburgh Brewing Company @ 5pm

“I like that you’re lonely / lonely like me / I could be lonely with you” is the kind of pop refrain that makes for a lyrical earworm, as Los Angeles group lovelytheband found out when their song “broken” became a radio smash. The chorus keyboard melody, chord progression and tone is uncannily reminiscent of MGMT’s hit “Kids”, and you’ll find nods to the greats of indie pop throughout the band’s catalog of of whistle-while-you-work, upbeat-yet-melancholic tunes with enough shoegazing edge to give a sheen of creative sophistication.