Wednesday 2/1
Connor & Friends
Stone House Tavern (New Paltz) @ 6pm
Mikaela Davis
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm
Thursday 2/2
Jazz Jam
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ all-day
Fred Gillen Jr.
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 6pm
Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez: The Queen Meets the King, featuring Liberty Devitto & The Slim Kings
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 8pm
Friday 2/3
Steve Black
Newburgh Brewing Company @ 5pm
Adam Falcon
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6:30pm
Ariana & The Mix
Di’Vine Wine Bar (Wappingers Falls) @ 7pm
The Disco Biscuits / Snakes and Stars
The Palace Theatre (Albany) @ 7:30pm
JB and the Dirty Funk Contingency
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm
Tiki Night – Moon Mullins / Sam Evian / Hannah Cohen
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 7pm
In the Hudson Valley, winter is the time for tiki. A strong tropical cocktail or two invigorates the mind and body, while exotic sonic landscapes take our consciousnesses on vacation to warmer climes. But this ain’t any old paper umbrella tiki-themed night with Martin Denny and Esquivel on loop. Moon Mullins plays spacey, chill exotica with the familiar Oceania rhythms of tiki music, except someone slipped codeine cough syrup in the rum runners. Sam Evian has similar sonic texturing, but is more upbeat, like a sunnier Mac Demarco.
Strike Two
Paula’s Runaway Cafe (Wappingers Falls) @ 7pm
Jak Lizard / Sam Lisabeth & Friends / Sound For
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm
Cloud Nyne
District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm
Jeffrey Gaines
Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm
James Maddock
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 8pm
D-Tour
Quinn’s (Beacon) @ 9pm
Saturday 2/4
Winter Hoot – The Mammals / Rachael Yamagata / Mister Chris / Jay Ungar & Molly Mason / Jude Roberts / George Winstone with Ben Monder / City Stompers
The Ashokan Center (Olivebridge) @ all day
The scene at the Ashokan Center is a singular experience. Here they have preserved a simpler way of Catskills life, from a time too distant for many to feel nostalgic about. And yet the “old guard” of folk culture in the mountains is gracefully handing off these traditions to younger generations at rare and majestic places like this.
Square dances and communal sing-alongs may seem anachronistic to outsiders straining to look past their smartphones, but for those participating, these are panaceas for these addling distractions of our times. In addition to the community cheer, there’s a full bill of folk luminaries on deck to warm even the coldest heart.
Frank Viele
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 12pm
Ryan Leddick
Angry Orchard (Walden) @ 4pm
Marc Von Em Trio
Towne Crier Cafe – Salon Stage (Beacon) @ 6pm
Josie & the Jents
Keegan Ales (Kingston) @ 7pm
West Point Band: American Influences
Bard College – Fisher Center (Annandale-on-Hudson) @ 7pm
Rock Academy: Best of Season
Woodstock Playhouse @ 7pm
Jimmy Lee Duo
Di’Vine Wine Bar (Wappingers Falls) @ 7pm
The Helm Family Midnight Ramble w/special guest Chakour Family Garden
Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 7:30
Greene Goddesses
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 8pm
Valentine’s Day with Al Olander and special guests
Old Dutch Church (Kingston) @ 8pm
Olander is a Kingston folk artist embarking on a tour that will take her from Old Dutch Church in her hometown all the way to Hollywood, CA. Her arresting, pitch-perfect, strong-yet-tender voice has been turning a lot of heads lately. Her sheer musical precision is something to behold, and this church venue will only amplify the magic more. Her latest album Easy Crier will be front and center at this alternative Valentine’s Day event where attendees are encouraged to cry their eyes out. We couldn’t think of a better send-off for a cross-country tour. Valentine’s attire recommended.
Bill’s Toupee
District Social (Beacon) @ 8pm
Prognosis: The American Pink Floyd Show
Towne Crier Cafe – Main Stage (Beacon) @ 8pm
Appetite for Destruction: The Ultimate Tribute to Guns ‘N Roses
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 8pm
Psychomanteum / Same Old Rat / Blackbelt Jones / Will Foley
The Fuze Box (Albany) @ 8pm
Emo Night
Newburgh Brewing Company @ 9pm
Earthwyrm / Shark Vomit
AJ Cafe (Wappingers Falls) @ 9pm
Sunday 2/5
East Coast Jazz Brunch
Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) @ 11:30am
The Carrie Zazz Band
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 12pm
Whisker Wives
Newburgh Brewing Company @ 2pm
Chris Brokaw & Jennifer O’Connor
Tubby’s (Kingston) @ 6pm
The pedigree of this duo is undeniable. Brokaw plays in Codeine (yes, they’re doing reunion shows in 2023), but would you believe he goes all the way back to the scumrock days of GG Allin? Don’t worry, you’ll be safe from flying body fluids, and with a slowcore/post-rock approach, you’d have plenty of time to dodge them anyway.
O’Connor is no less accomplished, having put out records with Matador and Kiam, playing and/or touring with acts like Wilco, Feist, Yo La Tengo, Dump and the Mountain Goats. Her style is a bit more bluesy and understated, with a vocal timbre that glows like neon through a smoky dive bar.
Back to the Garden 1969
Daryl’s House (Pawling) @ 7pm
Ida / Storey Littleton
Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) @ 7:30pm
Sunday Night Swim: A Monthly Ambient Series
Avalon Lounge (Catskill) @ 7:30pm
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Troy Music Hall @ 7:30pm
Monday 2/6
WRRV Sessions – lovelytheband / Mike Mack
Newburgh Brewing Company @ 5pm
“I like that you’re lonely / lonely like me / I could be lonely with you” is the kind of pop refrain that makes for a lyrical earworm, as Los Angeles group lovelytheband found out when their song “broken” became a radio smash. The chorus keyboard melody, chord progression and tone is uncannily reminiscent of MGMT’s hit “Kids”, and you’ll find nods to the greats of indie pop throughout the band’s catalog of of whistle-while-you-work, upbeat-yet-melancholic tunes with enough shoegazing edge to give a sheen of creative sophistication.