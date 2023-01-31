Food Festival. With the Super Bowl right around the corner, it’s officially wing season. Sound the airhorns. This Saturday, the 16th annual Hudson Valley Wingfest will fill the MJN Center (aka the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) with the reverie of large crowds enjoying the official food of football. Wing wizards at booths throughout the vast venue will be slinging over 45 different styles of the savory poultry morsels.

Your soundtrack will be provided by Wildside, a Mötley Crüe tribute band who will make attendees feel “Home Sweet Home”. After scarfing down all those wings, you might be singing “Kickstart My Heart”.

The festival’s theme this year is “superheroes and villains”, so before you go, make sure to decide whether to align yourself with the forces of good or evil, and dress appropriately. If you’re out of ideas, we suggest Superman or Spiderman – the spandex will stretch to support high levels of wing consumption, and the red motif will likely hide any sauce stains. Hudson Valley Wingfest runs from 5pm to 9pm, and tickets start at $24.75.

Romantic Wine Pairings. Booking a Valentine’s dinner can be daunting because, well, everyone else is trying to do the same thing. You can beat the rush on Feb. 4-20 at Benmarl Winery in Marlboro with a special wine and cheese pairing featuring housemade and locally-sourced treats. Robibero Winery in New Paltz is doing a similar thing on February weekends, but it’s a bit sweeter. They’ll be offering five courses of fine chocolates from the Hudson Valley, and pairing them with handcrafted wines to compliment each confection.

Winter Farmers Market. Bearsville Theater in Woodstock hosts their cold-weather market inside the Utopia building Saturday at 10am.