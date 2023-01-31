Beset by financial problems and teetering on the edge of seeking bankruptcy protection, Bed Bath & Beyond this week formally announced the closing of its store at 1187 Ulster Avenue. The big-box retailer, specializing in bed, bath, cookware and home décor, is shutting 150 underperforming stores nationwide as part of its “current optimization strategy.”

The closing comes as no surprise. Local employees had been told of its likelihood in August. Most of its other of the chain’s upstate New York State stores will also close.

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on January 5 that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33 percent drop in sales year to year.