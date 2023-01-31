The Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call Monday morning, January 30 at 10:22 a.m. A ten-wheel big rig had rolled over onto its side on Route 32.

Christopher W. Cazares, 44, lost control of the 2014 International Freightliner and the 20-foot trailer it was towing behind as he approached a curve in the highway in the area of Fawn Road. Cazares crossed the dividing line, struck a tree, and overturned the semitrailer before coming to a rest and blocking both lanes.

During the crash the Kingston resident sustained injuries to his neck and head.

Paramedics from Diaz Ambulance met the shaken driver at the scene and treated his injuries before transporting Cazares to the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital.

Unencumbered International Freightliner tractor trailers can weigh in anywhere from 25 to 35 tons — a lot of truck to have to pick up off the road.

Members from the Saxton-Asbury Fire Department, New York State Police and Steyer’s Automotive also assisted the responding officers.