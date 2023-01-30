An anonymous threat was discovered at Miller Middle School in Lake Katrine after the regular school day had ended on Friday, January 27. “While we have not yet identified the individual who wrote the message, I am able to share with you that it was found written on a wall in one of the girls’ bathrooms and included the following: “The School will be shot up Monday 30th 208,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino wrote in a post on the district website.

The superintendent said the Town of Ulster Police have assigned additional officers to the investigation. “For the safety and security of our school community,” Padalino said the district would conduct bag checks of all persons entering the school in Lake Katrine on Monday and additional security personnel and police officers would be stationed on the Miller campus.

“The police and our district security staff conducted a thorough check of the building on Friday and deemed it safe,” said Padalino. “In an abundance of caution, we opted to postpone the dance scheduled for that evening and regret any inconvenience the very tight timeframe in which we had to make that decision and subsequent notification may have caused.”