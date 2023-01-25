Current Art Exhibitions
Arne Svenson: Sightline & Pamela Sunday: LIFE SCIENCE @ Pamela Salisbury Gallery (Hudson)
The Beauty of Pressed Botanical Specimens by David Schaengold @ Stone Ridge Library
Contemporary Printmaking @ Woodstock Artists Association & Museum – Main Gallery
Digital Rorschach: Jake Couri, Joanne Howard, Lynn Stein @ Green Kill (Kingston)
Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright @ Woodstock Artists Association & Museum – Yes Gallery
“Holiday” Group Show & New Pottery @ Elena Zang Gallery (Woodstock)
Janene Gentile: Big Bang 2023 @ 510 Warren Street Gallery (Hudson)
Jeremy Dennis: On This Site @ Woodstock Artists Association & Museum – Solo Gallery
One on One: A Survey of Contemporary Monotypes & Monoprints @ Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild
Parallel Lives: Photography, Identity, and Belonging @ CPW (Kingston)
Raul Serrano – Split Vision @ Wired Gallery (High Falls)
Renascence – New and Emerging Art @ Limner Gallery (Hudson)
Restoring Indigenous Voices: Landscapes from the Permanent Collection @ Woodstock Artists Association & Museum – Towbin Wing
A Sense of an Ending @ Pinkwater Gallery (Kingston)
Small Works (A-F) @ Woodstock Artists Association & Museum – Founders Gallery
Snowscapes – Group Show @ Mark Gruber Gallery (New Paltz)
Unhomely @ Unison Arts (New Paltz)