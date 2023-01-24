Thu. 1/26

Slow Stich Club

Gardiner Library @ 10:30am

Grab your thread, needles, yarn and/or hooks and enjoy this popular craft.

Virtual Poetry Reading w/Mala Hoffman

Gardiner Library @ 7pm

Gardiner-based Hoffman will read from A History of Place, inspired by locations where the author lived prior to landing in the Hudson Valley.

Fri. 1/27

Community Drumming Circle

Gardiner Library @ 6pm

Brenda Marie hosts this drum circle for all ages. Come make some noise in the library.

Sat. 1/28

Sew On & Sew Forth

Olive Free Library (West Shokan) @ 11am

Chrissy welcomes all sewists to join in this week’s project, speedy pillowcases.

Sun. 1/29

Cash on Cash

Gardiner Library @ 2pm

Author and musician Robert Burke Warren traces the remarkable life of iconic American artist Johnny Cash in his new book. The author be present to share insights, sign books and answer questions.

Mon. 1/30

Writer’s Group

Woodstock Library @ 3pm

Group meets to read, discuss and critique one another’s work.

Tue. 1/31

Winter Writing Group

Woodstock Library @ 5pm

Join for prompts, encouragement and quite company, every Tuesday until Feb. 28.