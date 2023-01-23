Dennis P. Keeney 72, of Kingston, NY, died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dennis was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Dennis is survived by his “adopted family”, Sharon T. Becker and her son’s, James E. Becker III and Joseph R. Becker, whom he lovingly referred to as “The Lads”, all of Kingston, NY. Dennis worked in sales throughout his life and he also enjoyed bartending. Dennis was known for his many years working for the Burns family at Artie’s 44 and Stella’s Restaurant. Later he moved on to a job he enjoyed at Gem Tool in Saugerties, NY. He was an avid sports fan. He followed the Phillies, Eagles, Golden State Warriors and the Michigan Wolverines.

Dennis joined our family in 2005. He was a blessing to both myself and my children. Dennis was a big hearted, kind and caring person. He loved having a family as much as we loved having him. Dennis will remain in our broken hearts forever. Even in the end, Dennis has shown his kindness and generosity by being an organ donor. His gift will be used to improve or possibly save other’s lives. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Kathleen Keeney of Philadelphia, PA. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. The family will honor Dennis’ wishes and will not be having a service. If you wish to honor Dennis with a donation, we suggest the following: U.C. SPCA, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Children’s Hospital.