DEC forest rangers John Franceschina and Erich Horn responded to Bluestone Wild Forest in the Town of Kingston for a report of a mountain biker with an upper leg injury on January 11. When rangers arrived, Ruby Fire, Sawkill Volunteer Fire, and paramedics were already at the scene.

The 68-year-old from the City of Kingston had suffered a broken femur after falling from his bike approximately a mile from the Jockey Hill Wintergreen Trailhead. Rescue crews transported the patient via fire department ATV back to the trailhead. He was then taken to WMC Health Hospital in Kingston. Resources were clear at 6:30 p.m.