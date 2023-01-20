Newly-appointed Superintendent Stephen Gratto hit the ground running in his first week in the New Paltz Central School District.

During a Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday, January 4, Gratto said he’d made an effort to meet — and listen to — as many people as possible during his first few days on the job. He’s also listened to his own family when it comes to social media and he’s hoping to both add to and enhance the district’s social media presence.

“I was wondering your opinion on a school Instagram account,” Gratto said. “You have a very successful district Facebook page, and Carrie Ross (digital communications specialist) with Ulster BOCES does a great job with that…But I’ve been told by my own children that only old people use Facebook and even older people use e-mail.”

Gratto suggested that adding an Instagram account to the NPCSD’s official communication outlets would reach more students without necessarily having to change the district’s messaging.

“It’s quite easy to post whatever you post to Facebook, even post it to Instagram at the same time,” he said.

Gratto added that he would also like to see the district use social media more frequently, not only to share NPCSD-driven news, but possibly other information.

Gratto’s social media ideas were met with enthusiasm by trustees during the meeting.