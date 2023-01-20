Bread Alone will be closing its Lake Katrine café this weekend. The 2121 Ulster Avenue site will be repurposed into “a cafeteria and break room for the growing Bread Alone team,” according to the management of the iconic baked-goods maker

The café’s last day will be this Sunday, January 22.The bakery’s Woodstock, Boiceville and Rhinebeck cafés will remain open.

Bread Alone moved its baking operation to the Town of Ulster in 2013 from its original home in Boiceville, which now makes products for its cafés. Its Woodstock, Boiceville and Rhinebeck cafés will remain open, Bread Alone said.