A capable symphony orchestra is like a time machine. The lights dim, you find yourself whisked to a candlelit Viennese concert hall. Just as swiftly, you’re snapped back Zen-like into the present, senses heightened by the musical artistry unfolding before you.

Are you ready to be transported? This Saturday evening at 7:30, the Woodstock Symphony Orchestra is happy to oblige.

This third program of their 22-23 season is entitled “Open the Door,” a name taken from a featured work by contemporary composer Gwyneth Walker.

“We’re very happy to be able to present Gwyneth Walker’s work,” says Dana White-Marks, WSO’s Executive Director. “New compositions are not in the public domain, which means they can be expensive and difficult to obtain. This is a great opportunity to support a living composer.”

The first half of the program is rounded out with overtures by Mozart and Mendelssohn. The second half of the program is devoted entirely to Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.

Almost everyone has experienced the gut-punching power of Beethoven’s Fifth, and most can hum along to “Ode to Joy” taken from his Ninth. While somewhat less well-known, the Seventh might actually be more familiar than you realize.

Remember that killer scene in The King’s Speech when Colin Firth (as George VI) finally finds the strength to speak to his nation on the verge of war, the fate of the western world hanging in the balance? The music pulsing in the background in that scene is the second movement of Beethoven’s Seventh. To hear it performed live while upping your Beethoven game is an opportunity not to be missed.

Big-city orchestras may have more musicians, but the Woodstock Symphony is a remarkably large orchestra for a town this size.

“We’ll have 53 musicians performing on Saturday,” White-Marks says. “We’d have more if we could, but the stage at the Woodstock Playhouse won’t hold any more!”

The WSO grew into a symphony orchestra about seven years ago. At its inception in 1980, it was called the Woodstock Chamber Orchestra. Originally, almost all the musicians were from Woodstock.

“Some of our members are still locals,” says White-Marks, “but the decision to expand the orchestra required bringing in players from other areas. Truthfully, as needed, I go looking for the best that we can find, that’s what’s most important.”

Looking for the best also applies to the position of Music Director. This is a transitional season for the WSO. Each performance is showcasing the abilities of a different conductor. At the end of the season, one of the conductors will be selected to be the new Music Director beginning next year.

The conductor for Saturday evening’s program will be Adam Fontana. A Hudson Valley native, Fontana is currently on the music faculty at SUNY New Paltz where he conducts the Symphonic Band. Other credits include conducting the Bethel College Philharmonia Orchestra as well as numerous guest conductor appearances. Fontana selected Saturday’s program.

Other candidates for the directorship include William Stevens, Carolyn Lechusza Aquallo, and Mina Kim, who will be conducting the final program of the season on May 13th (that one features Beethoven’s Fifth, buckle up.)

For those new to the Woodstock classical scene, the WSO is a totally different entity than Maverick Concerts. The WSO takes a break over the summer right when the Maverick is kicking in. This complimentary relationship means that live classical music is available in Woodstock year round.

For those more accustomed to larger symphonies, there are things the WSO does that make it more personable than its big city cousins.

“I make myself available during intermission,” Dana White-Marks says, “and after the performance the conductor and musicians will come out and mingle, so you’re free to ask them questions as well.”

There is a core of diehard enthusiasts who come to every show, but as people are looking for interesting things to do, the appeal is growing ever wider.

Let’s talk date night. If you hit a nearby Woodstock restaurant on the early side, make it to the Playhouse by seven or so, you will have time to get tickets, enjoy the show, and have something interesting to talk about afterwards.

Dress is casual. If you’re dressed for dinner in Woodstock, you’ll fit right in.

The WSO is also an excellent introduction for young people who are getting exposed to live classical music for the first time.

There are pretty much no bad seats in the house, and Beethoven’s Seventh is waiting. Come prepared to be transported.