Town of Gardiner residents will soon have a fourth day each week to take their trash to the Transfer Station and Recycling Center on Steve’s Lane. At its January 10 meeting, the Town Board voted to approve opening the facility on Thursdays.

According to supervisor Marybeth Majestic, the additional day was planned in the 2023 Town budget, and Thursday was selected at the request of Transfer Station operator Dan Scharf because that day will enable the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency to empty waste collection containers before each weekend, when the facility is busiest. The new operating schedule of 8 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in effect “by the end of the month,” Majestic said.