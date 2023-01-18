At noon last Saturday, January 15, Ulster County 911 requested forest-ranger assistance with the rescue of a hiker with a lower-leg injury at Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area of Shandaken.

Rangers reached the 70-year-old and splinted her lower leg. Rangers then packaged the hiker from Pennsylvania into a litter. Big Indian, Claryville, and Pine Hill fire departments assisted with the half-mile carryout. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the hiker was taken to the hospital by Shandaken EMS.

During the incident, two of the four rangers were rerouted to respond to another injured hiker from the same hiking party, but closer to the trailhead. The 71-year-old suffered a head injury from a fall and was airlifted to the hospital.

Trail conditions were icy, and rangers needed microspikes during the rescues. Hikers are reminded to be prepared for winter conditions.