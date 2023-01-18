Dance, laugh, sing and cry with the stars

Dance. The popular Dancing with the Stars television franchise will make an appearance at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie this Wed. Jan. 18 at 8pm. It’s a big production with your favorite Dancing stars and special guests.

Comedy. Joe Pera’s Comedy in Ice comes to Colony in Woodstock on Sat. Jan. 21, with shows at 6pm and 10pm. The popular deadpan and endearing comedian blew up on Adult Swim and the internet at large, hence they had to add the 10pm show when the 6pm sold out. There’s also a self-proclaimed ‘Very Good Comedy Show’ at 7pm at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock coming up at the end of the month on Sat. Jan. 28.

Theater. As Almanac writer Fran Hollander discovered in last week’s cover story, the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck’s current production of RENT is more than worth the price of admission. It runs throughout the rest of the month on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Movies. Tinker Street Cinema is playing Darren Aronofsky’s much-buzzed-about tearjerker The Whale for the rest of the month in Woodstock at 7pm nightly. Opening this Friday at Orpheum in Saugerties is When You Finish Saving The World, an intergenerational study starring Julianne Moore (see their website for showtimes). Catch the 1978 romantic period drama Days of Heaven starring Richard Gere at UPAC in Kingston later this month, Thu. Jan. 27 at 7:30pm. Rosendale Theatre will host their super-fun ongoing “Saturday Creature Feature” series, presenting 1951’s The Thing (From Another World) on Sat. Jan 21 at 9:30pm.