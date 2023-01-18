Good reads and grown-up crafts
Wed. Jan. 18
SPL Book Club
Saugerties Public Library • 3pm
This month’s book is Where The Sky Begins by Rhys Bowen.
Thu. Jan. 19
Slow Stitch Club
Gardiner Library • 10:30am
Grab your thread, needles, yarn and/or hooks and enjoy this popular craft.
Poetry with Rosemary Deen
Stone Ridge Library • 1:30pm
Poetry fans rejoice, and poets are welcome to join the club.
Fri. Jan. 20
Bagels & Bios Book Club
Hurley Library • 11am
Talk about this month’s book, The Woman They Could Not Silence.
Knitting Group
Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 4pm
This informal meeting of knitters gets together every Friday.
Community Drumming Circle
Gardiner Library • 6pm
Brenda Marie hosts this drum circle for all ages. Come make some noise in the library.
Sat. Jan 21
Wiltwyck Quilters Guild
Virtual event via Zoom (Lake Katrine) • 10am
Ulster County’s quilting community will be showing off their work and welcoming members new and old to participate in a “Community Sew”. Lap quilts will be constructed at home. Contact Guild Secretary Mary Tyler at marycodytyler@yahoo.com for information on attending.
Zentangles with Mira Fink
Olive Free Library (West Shokan) • 10:30am
Learn to create abstract drawings using repeated patterns. All materials provided.
Mon. Jan 23
Writer’s Group
Woodstock Library • 3pm
Group meets to read, discuss and critique one another’s work.
Ceramic Snowman Workshop
Town of Ulster Library (Kingston) • 3:30pm
Join Karen James for a materials-provided clay crafting session.
Tue. Jan 24
Esopus Artists Group
Town of Esopus Library • 1pm
Artists of all skill levels are welcome to join the group and work on their art in a casual and friendly environment. Masks required.
Winter Writing Group
Woodstock Library • 5pm
Join for prompts, encouragement and quiet company, every Tuesday until Feb. 28.