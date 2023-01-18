Good reads and grown-up crafts

Wed. Jan. 18

SPL Book Club

Saugerties Public Library • 3pm

This month’s book is Where The Sky Begins by Rhys Bowen.

Thu. Jan. 19

Slow Stitch Club

Gardiner Library • 10:30am

Grab your thread, needles, yarn and/or hooks and enjoy this popular craft.

Poetry with Rosemary Deen

Stone Ridge Library • 1:30pm

Poetry fans rejoice, and poets are welcome to join the club.

Fri. Jan. 20

Bagels & Bios Book Club

Hurley Library • 11am

Talk about this month’s book, The Woman They Could Not Silence.

Knitting Group

Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 4pm

This informal meeting of knitters gets together every Friday.

Community Drumming Circle

Gardiner Library • 6pm

Brenda Marie hosts this drum circle for all ages. Come make some noise in the library.

Sat. Jan 21

Wiltwyck Quilters Guild

Virtual event via Zoom (Lake Katrine) • 10am

Ulster County’s quilting community will be showing off their work and welcoming members new and old to participate in a “Community Sew”. Lap quilts will be constructed at home. Contact Guild Secretary Mary Tyler at marycodytyler@yahoo.com for information on attending.

Zentangles with Mira Fink

Olive Free Library (West Shokan) • 10:30am

Learn to create abstract drawings using repeated patterns. All materials provided.

Mon. Jan 23

Writer’s Group

Woodstock Library • 3pm

Group meets to read, discuss and critique one another’s work.

Ceramic Snowman Workshop

Town of Ulster Library (Kingston) • 3:30pm

Join Karen James for a materials-provided clay crafting session.

Tue. Jan 24

Esopus Artists Group

Town of Esopus Library • 1pm

Artists of all skill levels are welcome to join the group and work on their art in a casual and friendly environment. Masks required.

Winter Writing Group

Woodstock Library • 5pm

Join for prompts, encouragement and quiet company, every Tuesday until Feb. 28.