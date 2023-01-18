World-class music in your backyard

Wed. Jan. 18

Callie Mackenzie

Rough Draft (Kingston) • 6pm

A dynamic force in local activism, Callie is bold and outspoken in her musical life as well.

Gong Bath with Samer Ghadry

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) • 7pm

Bring a yoga mat and zone out to atmospheric percussion.

Mikaela Davis Residency

Tubby’s (Kingston) • 7pm

This Rochester-native rising star has built millions of plays and tens of thousands of listeners on Spotify. Her voice and charisma are undeniable, the lush production quality of her recordings is spectacular. And with a high-caliber backing band, her studio magic comes across admirably in her live performances.

The Alex Jornov Band

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

Fronted by a soulful vocalist backed by a tight and grooving band, this group can run the gamut from smooth cocktail bar tunes to funky crowd-rocking dance numbers.

Bob Lukomski and Spreaders / Open Mic

Quinn’s (Beacon) • 8pm

A night of experimental electronic music, followed by an experimental open mic.

Thu. Jan. 19

Hinterlands / Morgan Coy / Louis Munroe

Tubby’s (Kingston) • 7pm

An elevated, yet down-home night of artfully taking it back to basics with experienced musicians from disparate backgrounds.

Johnny Society

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) • 8pm

Years ago, Johnny Society built an incredible buzz and a great support network that seemed to make them destined for mainstream success. But as anyone who’s been involved in the music business knows, just surviving is a miracle, let alone thriving.

But survive they did, and we’re awfully grateful to be able to continue witnessing frontman Kenny Siegal’s masterful songwriting, charismatic melodies, and glammed-up, arena-worthy indie pop-rock gems. There are nostalgic touches of vintage sounds from Beatles and other lesser-known Brit-pop, but the sound is wholly of this time and energizing. Definitely worth a look and listen for fans of great songwriting and artful pop-rock with a soulful edge.

Big Joe Fitz and the Lo-Fi’s

Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 8pm

Locals know Fitz from his long tenure at WDST. He’s steeped in the rich history of blues, bringing elements of jazz, swing, funk and soul into the mix. No cover.

Chris Spedding w/Anton Fig & Tony Garnier

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

This super-trio is composed of musicians who have shared the stage and studio with some of the biggest names in music: Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Mick Jagger, Roger Daltrey, Paul Simon, Tom Waits, Kiss… just to name a few. This show will feature a special tribute to the late rockabilly legend Robert Gordon. This is a rare treat that won’t come around that often, we suggest you get tickets soon.

Major Mayhem Karaoke

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) • 8pm

Who needs pitch when you have enthusiasm? Seriously though, you’ll be surprised by how top-notch some of these singers are.

Fri. Jan. 20

Hinterlands

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) • 6:30pm

Inventive acoustic wizardry from two seasoned musicians.

Matthew O’Neill LP Release / Lea Thomas / Ryan Jewell / Jonathan Goldberger / Spencer Zahn (Trio)

Tubby’s (Kingston) • 7pm

Phoenicia resident O’Neill likes to write expansive, expressive songs that start like a seed from his acoustic guitar, branching out into sonically arresting arrangements. Expect lush soundscapes and diverse influences culminating in a style that has been referred to as “shamanic”.

Rock Academy: Queens of Soul

Levon Helm Studios • 7pm

Our beloved guild of up-and-coming musicians takes on their most soulful material yet.

Bobby Previte & Ray Anderson / Bore (Mave Schallert & Zoots Houston)

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) • 8pm

Catch masterful brass-driven jazz with legends of the scene.

Brian Mitchell & Friends

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) • 8pm

Get a dose of soulful, good-time rock and roll and some great piano playing.

Indigo Sparke & Band featuring Aaron Dessner

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

Sparke and Dessner create enchanting, ethereal and eccentric alternative rock.

Grateful BRO

District Social (Beacon) • 8pm

This group is on a mission to capture the spirit of the Grateful Dead.

Joey Eppard

Woodstock Pub • 9pm

Due to the ridiculously dark sense of humor of the music industry, Joey Eppard is somehow not a household name. His voice is powerful, pitch-perfect and versatile. His finger-style guitar playing is virtuosic and unique. His songwriting skills are radio-ready. He fronted the band 3, one of the area’s most beloved groups. Many locals know him as part of the Eppard music family alongside father Jimmy and brother Josh, each stars in their own right.

If you haven’t seen him and you’re a fan of masterfully crafted rock, pop or acoustic music, bring a forklift to pick your jaw off the floor.

What?

Pearl Moon (Woodstock) • 9:30pm

These funky, groovy rockers pack a smooth horn section.

Sat. Jan 21

The Deadbeats

Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 6pm

What makes Ulster County the Grateful Dead tribute capital of the Northeast? We’re not 100%, but The Deadbeats have to be at least partially responsible.

Restless Wanderer

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) • 6pm

Folk-rock and faith are intertwined for this Hudson Valley musician.

Sat. Jan. 21

14th Annual Robbie Burns Supper & Celebration

Hudson House Distillery (West Park) • 6:30pm

This is a big and much-anticipated event that’s almost like a mini-Scottish culture festival. Paying tribute to the historic, influential “Auld Lang Syne” composer will be a cast of entertainers, chefs, storytellers and more. Expect a rambunctious, singular production with mouthwatering food and drink.

Rock Academy: Queens of Soul

Levon Helm Studios • 7pm

Our beloved guild of up-and-coming musicians takes on their most soulful material yet.

Shana Falana and the Crawlbabies / Shellshag / Gregory Stovetop

Tubby’s (Kingston) • 7pm

Shana Flana are purveyors of entrancing, dreamy, spacey, grungy, pretty and passionate indie rock, sort of like a kaleidoscope dissolving in acid, or a sun dress covered in mud. Few local bands making new music have this caliber of songwriting, production, presentation and performance all rolled into one.

DJ Pete Pop

Dogwood (Beacon) • 7pm

Pete spins classic rock and soul dance party hits from his amazing collection of 45s.

Woodstock Symphony Orchestra

Woodstock Playhouse • 7:30pm

The first show of WSO’s 2023 season is profiled in-depth in this issue.

Ultraam / Savak / Matt Hunter & the Dusty Fates

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) • 8pm

Ultraam is controlled chaos: A supergroup of local musicians rocking psyched-out postmodern jams with a heavy dose of improvisation (and possibly other things).

Max Creek

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) • 8pm

Now celebrating over 50 years of entertaining audiences, Max Creek has been high-energy honky tonkin’ for an impressively long time.

Eugene Tyler Band

Dogwood (Beacon) • 8pm

Three self-proclaimed “mama’s boys with anxiety problems trying to find catharsis in high-energy, irreverent songs” will acoustically enliven your senses.

Laura Lane

Quinn’s (Beacon) • 8:30pm

The Nashville recording artist stridently brings back the nostalgic feel of radio-ready country-and-soul-tinged rock into the 2020s.

DJ Protokiller

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) • 9pm

Killswitch Engage is a big name in heavy music, and this is your rare chance to see the vocalist DJ a set of his loudest influences.

Sun. Jan 22

Bluegrass Brunch w/Conor Wenk

Pearl Moon (Woodstock) • 11am

The brunch here is delicious, the service is great, and lots of different seating options make for different experiences. You can be right up front by the bar witnessing this banjo maestro at point-blank range, or enjoy his background music in one of the rear rooms.

Sunday Brunch with the Eric Puente Jazz Quartet

Towne Crier Cafe (Beacon) • 11:30am

Guitar, saxophone, bass, drums, Eggs Benedict: A classic quintet. We need to ask a music historian why jazz and brunch pair so well together.

Shelley Levy

Tinker Street Tavern (Woodstock) • 4pm

Irish-born Woodstock native Levy mixes live looping and inventive songwriting.

Slaughter Beach, Dog with Whitmer Thomas

Levon Helm Studios (Woodstock) • 8pm

This understated coffee-time rock act creates landscapes of sound that build and break, flux and flow, with just enough edge to keep your eyes and ears wide open.

Annie Maddox & The Hey Y’Alls

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

The Kondrat Sisters will join in on this sultry country bill featuring Tennessee native and Hudson Valley resident Maddox.

Tony DePaulo

Dogwood (Beacon) • 8:30pm

A master of the electric guitar, DePaulo’s funky, jazzy, bluesy stylings are a local staple.

Mon. Jan 23

Open Mic w/Brendan O’Shea

Colony (Woodstock) • 7pm

Woodstock’s premiere open mic night features a house guitar and piano.

Karaoke w/Cowboy Del

Avalon Lounge (Catskill) • 7pm

Warm up those pipes and wow the crowd with your vocal skills.

Tue. Jan 24

Francesca Hoffman

Darlings (Tillson) • 8pm

The singer/songwriter acoustically evokes dusty roads left in the rear-view.