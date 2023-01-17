Library adventures await
Wed. Jan. 18
Connect & Play
Saugerties Public Library • 10:30am
Here’s a chance to get out of the house for ages four and under (and their parents) in an enriching environment and make new friends.
Teen Club
Saugerties Public Library • 3pm
Trivia, crafts, games and more for ages 13 and up.
Story Time
Town of Esopus Library • 4pm
Children 3+ are invited for stories in the community room.
Small Group Guitar Lessons
Gardiner Library • 4:30pm
Kids 5-8 join Miss Amy to learn the basics of guitar and music in a friendly setting.
Thu. Jan. 19
Bouncing Babies Story Time
Gardiner Library • 9:30am
Join Miss Amy for board books, songs, bounces, rhymes and more.
Story Time
Hurley Library • 9:30am
Songs, books, rhymes, snacks, crafts and checking out books. Sounds like a morning well-spent away from screens. Babies and toddlers are welcome at 9:30, preschoolers at 10:30.
Children’s Story Hour
Kingston Library • 10:30am
Join Miss Stephanie for great books and a craft, followed by music.
Story Time (Ages 1-3)
Saugerties Library • 10:30am
The wee ones will enjoy being read to.
Pajama Story Time
Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 6:15pm
Children ages 0-12 are welcome to bring their favorite stuffed animal and blanket for a cozy, pajama-clad story time.
Fri. Jan. 20
Preschool Story Hour
Town of Ulster Library (Kingston) • 10:30am
Ms. Kelley offers a musical story hour for children 3-5.
Expression Sessions Creative Clay Workshop
Woodstock Library • 4pm
Kids 18 and under are invited to join artist Michelle Cortez for cool arts and crafts.
Sat. Jan 21
Story Time with Jason
Woodstock Library • 11am
Jason Vance hosts a musical one-man band story time.
Kid’s Crafternoon
Hurley Library • 1pm
A variety of crafts await curious kids.
Mon. Jan 23
Toddler Story Time
Olive Free Library (West Shokan) • 10:30am
Get out of the house, get some books and make some new friends.
Tue. Jan 24
Children’s Story Hour
Kingston Library • 10:30am
Join Miss Stephanie for great books and a craft, followed by music.
Story Time (Ages 3-6)
Saugerties Library • 10:30am
Literary entertainment for toddlers.
Open Playgroup
Elting Memorial Library • 10:30am
Parents and caregivers get together to meet and share in fun play and reading.
Baby Babbles, Bubbles & Books Story Time
Town of Esopus Library • 11am
Ages two and under read stories, sing songs and explore feelings and emotions.
Drawing Workshop for Kids
Woodstock Library • 4pm
Kids 5-12 can learn to draw with artist David Goldin, no experience necessary.