Library adventures await

Wed. Jan. 18

Connect & Play

Saugerties Public Library • 10:30am

Here’s a chance to get out of the house for ages four and under (and their parents) in an enriching environment and make new friends.

Teen Club

Saugerties Public Library • 3pm

Trivia, crafts, games and more for ages 13 and up.

Story Time

Town of Esopus Library • 4pm

Children 3+ are invited for stories in the community room.

Small Group Guitar Lessons

Gardiner Library • 4:30pm

Kids 5-8 join Miss Amy to learn the basics of guitar and music in a friendly setting.

Thu. Jan. 19

Bouncing Babies Story Time

Gardiner Library • 9:30am

Join Miss Amy for board books, songs, bounces, rhymes and more.

Story Time

Hurley Library • 9:30am

Songs, books, rhymes, snacks, crafts and checking out books. Sounds like a morning well-spent away from screens. Babies and toddlers are welcome at 9:30, preschoolers at 10:30.

Children’s Story Hour

Kingston Library • 10:30am

Join Miss Stephanie for great books and a craft, followed by music.

Story Time (Ages 1-3)

Saugerties Library • 10:30am

The wee ones will enjoy being read to.

Pajama Story Time

Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 6:15pm

Children ages 0-12 are welcome to bring their favorite stuffed animal and blanket for a cozy, pajama-clad story time.

Fri. Jan. 20

Preschool Story Hour

Town of Ulster Library (Kingston) • 10:30am

Ms. Kelley offers a musical story hour for children 3-5.

Expression Sessions Creative Clay Workshop

Woodstock Library • 4pm

Kids 18 and under are invited to join artist Michelle Cortez for cool arts and crafts.

Sat. Jan 21

Story Time with Jason

Woodstock Library • 11am

Jason Vance hosts a musical one-man band story time.

Kid’s Crafternoon

Hurley Library • 1pm

A variety of crafts await curious kids.

Mon. Jan 23

Toddler Story Time

Olive Free Library (West Shokan) • 10:30am

Get out of the house, get some books and make some new friends.

Tue. Jan 24

Children’s Story Hour

Kingston Library • 10:30am

Join Miss Stephanie for great books and a craft, followed by music.

Story Time (Ages 3-6)

Saugerties Library • 10:30am

Literary entertainment for toddlers.

Open Playgroup

Elting Memorial Library • 10:30am

Parents and caregivers get together to meet and share in fun play and reading.

Baby Babbles, Bubbles & Books Story Time

Town of Esopus Library • 11am

Ages two and under read stories, sing songs and explore feelings and emotions.

Drawing Workshop for Kids

Woodstock Library • 4pm

Kids 5-12 can learn to draw with artist David Goldin, no experience necessary.