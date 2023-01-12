Plans for the construction of a 24’x14’ pottery studio dubbed “TerraCottage” on a property at 118 Huguenot Street appear to be nearly ready for the kiln, as the Village of New Paltz Planning Board will consider a resolution of approval at their next meeting.

The project at the home of Raz and David Sadeq-Keyes will involve the removal of an existing non-conforming 20’x12’ storage shed and the building of the pottery studio and deck that meets zoning setback requirements. The project will also include installation of new waste and water supply lines to the completed pottery studio.

The plans have already met with the approval of the Village’s Historic Preservation Commission, and with the inclusion of some restrictions placed by the Planning Board, are likely to be ready to move into the construction phase soon.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, January 3, Planning Board Chair John Litton said it was necessary to place restrictions on the plans to ensure the pottery studio doesn’t become a rental unit, comparing limiting plumbing options to those previously placed on private yoga, sculpture and other pottery studios in the Village.

The Planning Board will look to approve the project at their next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, January 17.