The Village of New Paltz will be mulching Christmas trees this year and offering the mulch to anyone interested in it for gardens or pathways. Residents are encouraged to get their trees out of the house before they dry out since they pose a high fire risk.

There are two ways you can dispose of your Christmas tree to be mulched:

In the village, leave it curbside any time before 10 a.m. on Friday, January 13. Alternatively, you can drop it off at the village DPW next to Village Hall, 25 Plattekill Avenue, before 10 a.m. that same day. The DPW will collect and chip up trees as long as the weather allows.

Mulch will be made available free of charge to the public after Friday, January 6 at the village’s waste water treatment plant located off of Huguenot Street

Please note: many gardeners recommend aging fresh mulch before applying to plants. Please consult with a garden expert if unsure what’s best for your application.