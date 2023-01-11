Saugerties Pro Musica presents the piano, violin and oboe trio Ensemble Schumann at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 at the Saugerties United Methodist Church, located at 67 Washington Avenue in Saugerties.

Tom Gallant (oboe), Steve Larson, (violin) and Sally Pinkas (piano) will be performing works by Beethoven, Arthur Foote, Michael White and Charles Loeffler in this free concert. You can watch Ensemble Schumann in a brief season preview video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4voOhPK6odQ with clips of all the musicians performing in Saugerties Pro Musica’s 27th season.

The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit www.saugertiespromusica.org or call 845-679-5733. A video of the concert will air the following week on Lighthouse TV23 and Saugerties Pro Musica’s YouTube Channel.

The next concert in the series will feature the Argus (string) Quartet on February 19.