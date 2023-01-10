Wed. Jan 11

Kids Yoga with HariParakaash

Woodstock Library • 4pm

This very Woodstock kids’ event features meditations, movement, songs, smiles and laughter.

Thu. Jan 12

Puppet Power: Dragons

Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 10:30am

Artist and puppeteer Sam Hack will read a dragon-themed picture book and help participants create puppets of their own to tell the story together. Ages 2-12 with caregiver.

Storytime (Ages 1-3)

Saugerties Library • 10:30am

The wee ones will enjoy being read to.

LEGO Club

Kingston Library • 6pm

Block building at its finest, in the comfortable environs of the Kingston Library. What will you build?

Sat. Jan 14

Stuffed Pet Storytime

Hurley Library • 10:30am

Celebrate pet dress-up day by bringing your special stuffed pet dressed in its finest to storytime with Miss Amy. Kids and stuffed pets will enjoy stories, crafts, and snacks.

Crafternoon

Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 12pm

Create a DIY squishy toy and literally make a new friend.

Tue. Jan 17

Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Saugerties Library • 10:30am

Literary entertainment for toddlers.

Baby Babbles, Bubbles & Books

Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 11am

Read stories, sing songs and explore feelings for ages two and under.

Brick Builders

Elting Memorial Library • 4:30pm

Kids in kindergarten to fifth grade can take on a LEGO challenge while younger siblings play with Duplo blocks.

Wed. Jan 18

Connect & Play

Saugerties Library • 10:30am

Parents of children ages 3 months to 4 years gather to network with fellow moms and dads.

Story Time with Natalie

Woodstock Library • 10:30am

Cool stories, music crafts and more from a local favorite.

Hurley Library • 10:30am

Celebrate pet dress-up day by bringing your special stuffed pet dressed in its finest to storytime with Miss Amy. Kids and stuffed pets will enjoy stories, crafts, and snacks.