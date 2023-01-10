Wed. Jan 11
Kids Yoga with HariParakaash
Woodstock Library • 4pm
This very Woodstock kids’ event features meditations, movement, songs, smiles and laughter.
Thu. Jan 12
Puppet Power: Dragons
Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 10:30am
Artist and puppeteer Sam Hack will read a dragon-themed picture book and help participants create puppets of their own to tell the story together. Ages 2-12 with caregiver.
Storytime (Ages 1-3)
Saugerties Library • 10:30am
The wee ones will enjoy being read to.
LEGO Club
Kingston Library • 6pm
Block building at its finest, in the comfortable environs of the Kingston Library. What will you build?
Sat. Jan 14
Stuffed Pet Storytime
Hurley Library • 10:30am
Celebrate pet dress-up day by bringing your special stuffed pet dressed in its finest to storytime with Miss Amy. Kids and stuffed pets will enjoy stories, crafts, and snacks.
Crafternoon
Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 12pm
Create a DIY squishy toy and literally make a new friend.
Tue. Jan 17
Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Saugerties Library • 10:30am
Literary entertainment for toddlers.
Baby Babbles, Bubbles & Books
Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 11am
Read stories, sing songs and explore feelings for ages two and under.
Brick Builders
Elting Memorial Library • 4:30pm
Kids in kindergarten to fifth grade can take on a LEGO challenge while younger siblings play with Duplo blocks.
Wed. Jan 18
Connect & Play
Saugerties Library • 10:30am
Parents of children ages 3 months to 4 years gather to network with fellow moms and dads.
Story Time with Natalie
Woodstock Library • 10:30am
Cool stories, music crafts and more from a local favorite.
Hurley Library • 10:30am
