Kingston residents were shocked to learn of yet another automobile-related fatality in the city.

Eleven minutes before sunset on Friday, Jan. 6, a woman walking in the Rondout area was struck by a school bus near the intersection of Wurts St. and Spring St. The weather was grey and rainy.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident report that before an ambulance could arrive, first responders from the fire department attempted to resuscitate the severely injured woman, who remained unresponsive.

It was further reported that after the accident, a police officer was seen going house-to-house in an attempt to identify the victim.

Every death strikes most grievously at the happiness in the heart of a community — especially preventable deaths. The woman was later identified as Sarah Edwards.

This is the second death caused by a school bus in as many years.

A 55-year-old male was hit and killed at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue at Greenkill by a school bus operating for the Bernie Bus company shortly after the new bike lanes had been painted and new traffic signs had been erected on Nov. 5th of 2020.

The Kingston Police Department has not released information as to the fault of the accident or identified the bus company involved in the woman’s death.

Public or privately operated, a spate of automobile-related bicycle deaths have been grabbing headlines recently and less than two weeks ago, on Tue. Dec. 27, 2022, Christine Tarasco, 65, was struck and killed riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue outside the YMCA in an accident Kingston Police have attributed in part to the “glare of the sun”.

Hudson Valley One marks that death as the fourth fatal bicycling accident in Kingston in nearly two years.