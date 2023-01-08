On Wed., Jan. 11 at 4:30pm, locals will have the opportunity to take a trip to Afghanistan without leaving the county. The Afghan Circle and Christ the King (CTK) have partnered together with members of a recently resettled Afghan family to bring traditional Afghan food to the Rondout Valley. With the dedicated work of the Circle and the use of CTK’s commercial kitchen, the hope is to create a path towards sustainable income for the transplanted family. The Ariana Feast, prepared by the mother and aunt of a six-member family, is an opportunity for the community to come together to show support for our new Afghan neighbors, with the added bonus of a delicious meal. More info can be found at https://www.ctkstoneridge.org/afghanfeast.