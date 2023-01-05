After receiving a report of a “person deceased outside a residence” on Campbell Drive Extension, New York State Police reported discovering a 41-year-old Plattekill man dead of “multiple gunshot wounds” outside the home in which he resided. The incident occurred on Mon., Jan. 2

Neighbors told news outlets the victim had lived in the area for a long time, and his body was initially discovered by garbage collectors at the end of a driveway across the street from his house.

Few details were available from police, who say the death is still being investigated. One state trooper reported to a local news outlet that “the public is not at risk” based one what he understood of the case. There were multiple reports of neighbors in the area expressing fear and concern.

State police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 845-691-2922.