Wed. Jan 4
Follow the River Lecture Series
Hudson River Maritime Museum (Kingston) • 7pm
Join historian Bill Merchant for a talk about the exploitation of marginalized workers on the D&H Canal.
Sat. Jan 7
Second Chance Book Club
Half Moon Rondout Cafe (Kingston) • 3pm
Discuss the New York Times bestseller depicting the near-future of climate change, The Ministry for the Future.
Mon. Jan 9
Elting Book Club
Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 4pm
This week’s book discussion will be on Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi, a deeply emotional novel set during the peak of the slave trade.
Local Author Showcase: Dennis Guilfoyle and Mary Lois Timbes Adshead
Rough Draft (Kingston) • 5pm
Both authors hail from the area and will be signing their newly published works (see story on cover).