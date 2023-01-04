Wed. Jan 4

Follow the River Lecture Series

Hudson River Maritime Museum (Kingston) • 7pm

Join historian Bill Merchant for a talk about the exploitation of marginalized workers on the D&H Canal.

Sat. Jan 7

Second Chance Book Club

Half Moon Rondout Cafe (Kingston) • 3pm

Discuss the New York Times bestseller depicting the near-future of climate change, The Ministry for the Future.

Mon. Jan 9

Elting Book Club

Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz) • 4pm

This week’s book discussion will be on Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi, a deeply emotional novel set during the peak of the slave trade.

Local Author Showcase: Dennis Guilfoyle and Mary Lois Timbes Adshead

Rough Draft (Kingston) • 5pm

Both authors hail from the area and will be signing their newly published works (see story on cover).