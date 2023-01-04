Wed. Jan 4

Pre-School Story Hour

Kingston Library • 10:30am

Enjoy a few picture books followed by crafts and music.

Story Time with Natalie

Woodstock Library • 10:30am

Cool stories, music crafts and more from a local favorite.

Teen Club

Saugerties Library • 3pm

Trivia, crafts, games and more for ages 13 and up.

Kids Yoga with HariParakaash

Woodstock Library • 4pm

This very Woodstock kids’ event features meditations, movement, songs, smiles and laughter.

Thu. Jan 5

Guest Storytimes

Saugerties Library • 10:30am

Local guest drops by to read to kids ages 1-3.

Full Wolf Moon Night Hike

Mohonk Preserve (Gardiner) • 4:15pm

This family-friendly hike along carriage roads at dusk is a great way to test your night vision. Make sure dress warm and grab a light with a red filter (if you have one) to help those rods and cones in your eyes adapt to sightseeing in the dark.

Sat. Jan 7

Story Time with Jason Vance

Woodstock Library • 11am

Vance is a one-man band with a background in early childhood education, and his musical story performances are a hit with local kids.

Disco Skate Fundraiser

Kiwanis Ice Arena (Saugerties) • 7:45pm

Skate to a live DJ with an auction/raffle to support the family of a local youth hockey league member who lost everything in a devastating house fire.

Mon. Jan 9

Toddler Story Time

Olive Free Library (West Shokan)

Kids cozy up with books and crafts at this quaint library.

Art & Craft Class (Bilingual)

Saugerties Library • 4pm

Ages 5-10 will get crafty, and Spanish-speakers are welcome.

Tue. Jan 10

Baby Babbles, Bubbles & Books

Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 11am

Read stories, sing songs and explore feelings for ages two and under.

Guest Storytimes

Saugerties Library • 10:30am

A guest drops in to share the beauty of books with ages 3-6.