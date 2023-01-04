Wed. Jan 4
Pre-School Story Hour
Kingston Library • 10:30am
Enjoy a few picture books followed by crafts and music.
Story Time with Natalie
Woodstock Library • 10:30am
Cool stories, music crafts and more from a local favorite.
Teen Club
Saugerties Library • 3pm
Trivia, crafts, games and more for ages 13 and up.
Kids Yoga with HariParakaash
Woodstock Library • 4pm
This very Woodstock kids’ event features meditations, movement, songs, smiles and laughter.
Thu. Jan 5
Guest Storytimes
Saugerties Library • 10:30am
Local guest drops by to read to kids ages 1-3.
Full Wolf Moon Night Hike
Mohonk Preserve (Gardiner) • 4:15pm
This family-friendly hike along carriage roads at dusk is a great way to test your night vision. Make sure dress warm and grab a light with a red filter (if you have one) to help those rods and cones in your eyes adapt to sightseeing in the dark.
Sat. Jan 7
Story Time with Jason Vance
Woodstock Library • 11am
Vance is a one-man band with a background in early childhood education, and his musical story performances are a hit with local kids.
Disco Skate Fundraiser
Kiwanis Ice Arena (Saugerties) • 7:45pm
Skate to a live DJ with an auction/raffle to support the family of a local youth hockey league member who lost everything in a devastating house fire.
Mon. Jan 9
Toddler Story Time
Olive Free Library (West Shokan)
Kids cozy up with books and crafts at this quaint library.
Art & Craft Class (Bilingual)
Saugerties Library • 4pm
Ages 5-10 will get crafty, and Spanish-speakers are welcome.
Tue. Jan 10
Baby Babbles, Bubbles & Books
Town of Esopus Library (Port Ewen) • 11am
Read stories, sing songs and explore feelings for ages two and under.
Guest Storytimes
Saugerties Library • 10:30am
A guest drops in to share the beauty of books with ages 3-6.