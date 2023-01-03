While the first week of January is notoriously “dead” in terms of entertainment events, we’ve got two dozen shows to prove that Ulster County’s music scene is robust even in winter.
Wed. Jan 4
Peter Einhorn
Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm
Laid-back jazz with a local favorite.
Sunburned Hand of the Man / Franklin’s Mint / Domestic Drafts
Tubby’s (Kingston) • 8pm
Mind-bending psychedelic rock from a “legendary collective of outsider out-rock musicians rubbing bows with cosmos”.
Thu. Jan 5
David Kraii
Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 6pm
The country, folk and rock artist carries on the musical traditions of locally-beloved legends like The Band and Bob Dylan.
Country Music DJs All Night
Tubby’s (Kingston) • 8pm
DJ Whippoorwill, Plumb Loco and Hoss Doctor spin golden greats and deep country cuts.
The Pink Floyd Project
Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm
Get comfortably numb with a world-class Floyd tribute.
Open Mic
Snug Harbor (New Paltz) • 9:30pm
Take the legendary late-night dive bar’s stage and show the locals what you got.
Fri. Jan 6
Dark Hippie / RBNX / Phantom Sleeze / Worldsucks / Jay Woodruff / Icebox Cake
The Avalon Lounge (Catskill) • 6pm
Impressive lineup of loud local indie and underground artists join forces to ‘rock against racism’.
Rock Academy Presents: Neil Young
Wall Street Music Hall (Kingston) • 7pm
Local rock-and-roll school pays tribute to the “godfather of grunge”.
Murali Coryell Band
Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 7pm
The guitar virtuoso and prolific performer draws influence from blues, rock and soul to produce an energetic, foot-stomping live spectacle.
First Friday Concert Series
Christ’s Lutheran Church (Woodstock) • 7pm
Local musicians offer a community benefit concert, with donations suggested.
Overdue
Town of Esopus LIbrary (Port Ewen) • 7pm
Did you know the Town of Esopus Library has a house band? Gives new meaning to the phrase “booking a show”. There’s nothing cooler than rocking out in a spot where you’re usually expected to be very quiet.
RENT, The Musical
Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck • 8pm
It’s opening night for our local theater talent’s ambitious performance of the Jonathan Larson’s modern-day Broadway classic about AIDS and angst. Show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in January.
Zach Nugent & Dead Set
Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm
Spin along to this Grateful Dead tribute.
First Mountain Presents: The “Love-surrection”
Snug Harbor Bar and Grill (New Paltz) • 9pm
Advertising “grooviness guaranteed”, this long night of psychedelic jazz-rock will be kicked off by guitar wizard and Lake George enthusiast Billy Riker of the legendary local band “3”.
Banned Jezebel
Pearl Moon (Woodstock) • 9:30pm
Live band brings a heady mix of funk, blues, rock, reggae, hip-hop and soul.
Sat. Jan 7
Payne’s Grey Sky
Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 7pm
This American roots band covers classics like Dylan, The Band, and Van Morrison, while keeping it current by including choice contemporary cuts from bands like The Lumineers and The Avett brothers.
Kingston’s Hudson Valley Folk Guild
Unitarian Universalist (Kingston) • 7pm
Glen Roethel will be the featured performer, but the show is an open mic where all are invited to play.
New Year Swing Dance & Lesson
White Eagle Hall (Kingston) • 7:30pm
Swing dancing is making a slow but steady comeback, and you can get into it with no experience and no partner necessary, to the tunes of the Swing Shift Orchestra.
Lindsey Webster
Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm
Smooth jazz and vocal virtuosity from an internationally touring local legend.
Reagan Cats / Sunbloc / The Sews
Tubby’s (Kingston) • 8pm
Post-punk and garage rock revue with bands hailing from Baltimore, Albany and Kingston.
Sun. Jan 8
Latin Jazz Brunch with Pablo Shine
Pearl Moon (Woodstock) • 11am
The congas will be bumping in an easy-on-the-eyes, easy-on-the-ears brunch and music venue.
Carolyn Marosy EP Release Party
Rock Da Casbah (Saugerties) • 3pm
Acoustic music and poetry take center stage as the songwriter performs cuts from her new EP, Loners, Misfits and Rebels.
Jude Roberts and Jon B. Woodin
Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm
Inventive modern-day folk music inspired by English, Irish and Appalachian musical traditions, with a hint of classical.
Mon. Jan 9
Open Mic hosted by Brendan O’Shea
Colony (Woodstock) • 7pm
House guitar and piano are available for Woodstock’s most established open mic night.
Tue. Jan 10
Shutterdog
Darlings (Tillson) • 8pm
One of the hippest new bars/restaurants in Ulster County hosts an innovative songwriter who brings modern flavor to Afro-Cuban roots music.