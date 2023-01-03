While the first week of January is notoriously “dead” in terms of entertainment events, we’ve got two dozen shows to prove that Ulster County’s music scene is robust even in winter.

Wed. Jan 4

Peter Einhorn

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

Laid-back jazz with a local favorite.

Sunburned Hand of the Man / Franklin’s Mint / Domestic Drafts

Tubby’s (Kingston) • 8pm

Mind-bending psychedelic rock from a “legendary collective of outsider out-rock musicians rubbing bows with cosmos”.

Thu. Jan 5

David Kraii

Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 6pm

The country, folk and rock artist carries on the musical traditions of locally-beloved legends like The Band and Bob Dylan.

Country Music DJs All Night

Tubby’s (Kingston) • 8pm

DJ Whippoorwill, Plumb Loco and Hoss Doctor spin golden greats and deep country cuts.

The Pink Floyd Project

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

Get comfortably numb with a world-class Floyd tribute.

Open Mic

Snug Harbor (New Paltz) • 9:30pm

Take the legendary late-night dive bar’s stage and show the locals what you got.

Fri. Jan 6

Dark Hippie / RBNX / Phantom Sleeze / Worldsucks / Jay Woodruff / Icebox Cake

The Avalon Lounge (Catskill) • 6pm

Impressive lineup of loud local indie and underground artists join forces to ‘rock against racism’.

Rock Academy Presents: Neil Young

Wall Street Music Hall (Kingston) • 7pm

Local rock-and-roll school pays tribute to the “godfather of grunge”.

Murali Coryell Band

Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 7pm

The guitar virtuoso and prolific performer draws influence from blues, rock and soul to produce an energetic, foot-stomping live spectacle.

First Friday Concert Series

Christ’s Lutheran Church (Woodstock) • 7pm

Local musicians offer a community benefit concert, with donations suggested.

Overdue

Town of Esopus LIbrary (Port Ewen) • 7pm

Did you know the Town of Esopus Library has a house band? Gives new meaning to the phrase “booking a show”. There’s nothing cooler than rocking out in a spot where you’re usually expected to be very quiet.

RENT, The Musical

Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck • 8pm

It’s opening night for our local theater talent’s ambitious performance of the Jonathan Larson’s modern-day Broadway classic about AIDS and angst. Show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in January.

Zach Nugent & Dead Set

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

Spin along to this Grateful Dead tribute.

First Mountain Presents: The “Love-surrection”

Snug Harbor Bar and Grill (New Paltz) • 9pm

Advertising “grooviness guaranteed”, this long night of psychedelic jazz-rock will be kicked off by guitar wizard and Lake George enthusiast Billy Riker of the legendary local band “3”.

Banned Jezebel

Pearl Moon (Woodstock) • 9:30pm

Live band brings a heady mix of funk, blues, rock, reggae, hip-hop and soul.

Sat. Jan 7

Payne’s Grey Sky

Keegan Ales (Kingston) • 7pm

This American roots band covers classics like Dylan, The Band, and Van Morrison, while keeping it current by including choice contemporary cuts from bands like The Lumineers and The Avett brothers.

Kingston’s Hudson Valley Folk Guild

Unitarian Universalist (Kingston) • 7pm

Glen Roethel will be the featured performer, but the show is an open mic where all are invited to play.

New Year Swing Dance & Lesson

White Eagle Hall (Kingston) • 7:30pm

Swing dancing is making a slow but steady comeback, and you can get into it with no experience and no partner necessary, to the tunes of the Swing Shift Orchestra.

Lindsey Webster

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

Smooth jazz and vocal virtuosity from an internationally touring local legend.

Reagan Cats / Sunbloc / The Sews

Tubby’s (Kingston) • 8pm

Post-punk and garage rock revue with bands hailing from Baltimore, Albany and Kingston.

Sun. Jan 8

Latin Jazz Brunch with Pablo Shine

Pearl Moon (Woodstock) • 11am

The congas will be bumping in an easy-on-the-eyes, easy-on-the-ears brunch and music venue.

Carolyn Marosy EP Release Party

Rock Da Casbah (Saugerties) • 3pm

Acoustic music and poetry take center stage as the songwriter performs cuts from her new EP, Loners, Misfits and Rebels.

Jude Roberts and Jon B. Woodin

Colony (Woodstock) • 8pm

Inventive modern-day folk music inspired by English, Irish and Appalachian musical traditions, with a hint of classical.

Mon. Jan 9

Open Mic hosted by Brendan O’Shea

Colony (Woodstock) • 7pm

House guitar and piano are available for Woodstock’s most established open mic night.

Tue. Jan 10

Shutterdog

Darlings (Tillson) • 8pm

One of the hippest new bars/restaurants in Ulster County hosts an innovative songwriter who brings modern flavor to Afro-Cuban roots music.