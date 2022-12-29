A Celebration of the Life of photographer, musician Michael Hunold, of Woodstock, who passed on December 3, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 16 (weather permitting) beginning with a burial of his ashes and a Service at the Woodstock Artists Cemetery, 12 Mountain View Ave., Woodstock, NY, 12498.

Following the service, the Celebration of his life will take place, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Colony Woodstock, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock, 12498.

Please disregard a previous date that was published here.