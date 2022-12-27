Take a New Year’s hike. New Yorkers are invited to spend time in the outdoors on New Year’s Day at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, canal trails and public lands. The twelfth annual first-day hikes program offers 100 varied hike options. “First-day hikes are a family-friendly tradition that offers a fresh seasonal perspective of our state’s natural treasures in winter, said state parks commissioner Erik Kulleseid, “and all there is to do year-round at state parks. I encourage New Yorkers to embrace the outdoors this New Year’s Day with a fun trek in New York’s breathtaking scenic settings.”

Among the locations in or near Ulster County are the Catskills Visitors Center in Shandaken (845-688-3369): Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Peter’s Kill in Kerhonkson (845-255-0752); Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Sam’s Point in Cragsmoor (845-647-7989); Olana State Historic Site in Hudson (518-751-0344); Panther Mountain, Slide Mountain Wilderness in Shandaken. Peter@catskillmountainclub.org; Platte Clove Preserve in Hunter (845-688-3369); and many, many more.

When: Sunday, January 1

Where: throughout New York State

More info: https://parks.ny.gov/

— Geddy’s pick

Kingston Winter Farmers’ Market. In case you didn’t realize it, the Kingston Farmers’ Market continues inside on an every-other-Saturday basis throughout the winter. Hosting 20+ local food vendors, music and workshops.

When: Saturday, December 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall Street, Kingston

More Info: https://kingstonfarmersmarket.org/

— Elizabeth’s pick

First Day Hike. There is nothing nicer than viewing the great view of the icy Hudson River from 210 feet high! Start your 1.28-mile walk on the east or west side of the Walkway Over the Hudson and meet in the middle for picture taking! Free, leashed pets welcomed, no registration required and fun for all ages.

When: Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m.

Where: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, Poughkeepsie or Highland

For more info: (845) 834-2867

— Carol’s pick

Bossa Borreal. Start the year with lovely songs from Brazil. Mariana Song and Gil Oliveira are both Brazilians and carry with them the melodies and the rhythm from their homeland to the beautiful Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains in New York. Accompanied by the guitar player Timothy Hill; flute and clarinet by Steve Gorn and cello by Gabriel Dresdale, Boreal presents well-known tunes composed by Tom Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes and others.

When: Sunday, January 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Mountainview Studio, 20 Mountainview Ave, Woodstock

More info: https://mtnviewstudio.com/

— Lynn’s pick

New Years Eve Bash featuring Sean Matthew Whiteford & the House Party Band. Sean Matthew Whiteford has been a prominent performer, producer and vocal coach in the Hudson Valley for over 15 years. The House Party Band features Dean DiMarzo, Mark Garthwait, Noel Roberge, Gene Taylor & Jasha Woodall.

When: Saturday, December 31, doors open 7 p.m., band starts at 8 p.m.

Where: The Colony Café, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock

More info: https://www.colonywoodstock.com/upcoming_events

— Angela’s pick

NYE The Big Takeover. Classic reggae and ska stylings with a horn-powered Motown bounce and pop verve straight from the 1960s and 1970s.

When: Saturday, December 31, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Falcon, 1348 Route 9W, Marlboro

More info: www.liveatthefalcon.com

— Genia’s pick

Ars Choralis and the City of Kingston Present: Forward Together. In keeping with an Ars Choralis tradition of offering programs on December 31st that have themes of peace, respect for one another and inclusiveness, this year’s concert is based on Langston Hughes’s poem, “Let America Be America Again.” Through words and song, it showcases the challenges that many people have as they weave themselves into the fabric of American society, enriching it with their culture and helping to move us all forward together. This program is, in part, the finale of the 150th Anniversary of the City of Kingston celebration.

When: Saturday, December 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall Street, Kingston

More info: https://arschoralis.org/new-years-eve-2022/

— Lynn’s pick

The Coen Brothers Double Feature: — Inside Llewyn Davis and Burn After Reading. Anyone who voted in Upstate Films Giving Tuesday contest is invited to attend for free and can RSVP. And don’t worry if you missed your chance to vote. You can still celebrate by purchasing tickets to the double feature.

When: Sunday, January 1, 5:30- 10 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theater, 156 Main Street, Saugerties

More info: https://www.upstatefilms.org/

— Diane’s pick

New Year’s Eve 2023 with Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones with special guests Greek Nite. A midnight toast will be accompanied by a keg drop to transition attendees to the new year. With no cover charge, you’ll be better prepared for whatever inflation may bring in 2023.

When: Saturday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Keegan Ale, 20 St. James Street, Kingston

More info: https://www.keeganales.com/event/new-years-eve-2022-lara-hope-ark-tones-special-guests-greek-nite/

— Zac’s pick

Teri Roiger will take the stage with her “4tet” for New Year’s Eve celebration, making this the place to be for Ulster County’s jazz cats. A dance set by DJ Mark will follow the live performance, with beats bumping until the midnight climax. Those looking for a night of live music and revelry in a laid-back atmosphere can’t go wrong with this event.

When: Saturday, December 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Lydia’s Café, 7 Old US Highway 209, Stone Ridge

More info: https://www.lydias-cafe.com/

— Angela’s pick