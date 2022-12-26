The solstice was ushered in on Wednesday, December 21 at 4:48 p.m. with a “Season of Change” winter solstice celebration at the traveling Harriet Tubman sculpture in front of the Ulster County Office Building in Kingston. This event was sponsored by the Center for Creative Education, Midtown Arts District (MAD) and Harambee.

This event was intended to “channel creative energy through the arts to exercise the imagination toward a better world while paying homage to ancestors, such as Harriet Tubman.” There were performances by the Energy Dance Company, CCE’s Community Drummers, youth poets, music and more.