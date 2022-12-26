The Dr. Margaret Wade-Lewis Center (MWL Center) and Seniors Serving in Place (SSIP) are hosting a community Kwanzaa celebration on Friday, December 30 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the New Paltz Community Center at 3 Veterans’ Drive.

Kwanzaa is an annual secular holiday that celebrates African American community, history and culture through seven inspiring principles: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

Starting at 5 p.m., MWL Board members will light candles and share reflections about Kwanzaa’s principles. Refreshments will be served.

The event will also showcase plans for the preservation and renovation of the Ann Oliver House at 5 Broadhead Avenue in New Paltz, where the MWL Center will ultimately be located. The house, built in 1885 by Jacob Wynkoop, is the only house remaining from New Paltz’s historic free Black neighborhood.

“Kwanzaa was one of Dr. Margaret Wade-Lewis’ favorite holidays to celebrate,” says Esi Lewis, founder and executive director of the MWL Center. “We are pleased to partner with SSIP to bring our second annual Kwanzaa to the greater New Paltz community. Please join us for Kwanzaa.”

Admission to the event is free, with a suggested donation of $5 per family. For more information, e-mail the MWL Center Advisory Board at info@mwlcenter.org.