Give humans machines that go fast, and they will go fast. Plains Road residents have noticed this unfortunate aspect of human nature, and are asking for helping in getting drivers to slow down their vehicles. It’s a 30 mph road, with a dead end, no sidewalks, and ample pedestrians on nice days.

New Paltz Town Council members immediately agreed to ask for the speed-warning sign to be placed on Plains Road by police. Up next is to stop signs in all directions at Cedar Road. Technically a sign could be put up as soon as it’s available, but a local law needs to be passed else any ticket written about running it would have to be dismissed if someone was attentive enough to notice the omission from the town code. A hearing on that law will be scheduled in January.