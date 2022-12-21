New York State is going to ring in the new year with an increase to the minimum wage for workers in upstate counties. On December 31, workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see their minimum wage increase by a dollar an hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. The minimum wage for home-care aides in the same areas of the state will increase to $16.20 per hour.

The state labor department will assist collecting underpayments for workers who have not received the minimum wage. If you think you have been underpaid or wish to file a report, call 1-888-4-NYSDOL (1-888-469-7365).