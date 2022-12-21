Because of the generosity of local businesses, dozens of volunteers and individual donations, the Saugerties Knights of Columbus was able to deliver on Saturday, December 17 more than 300 Christmas food baskets to those less fortunate in the community and provided food to local food pantries.

“This is our signature community initiative which is now in its fourth decade,” said John Bruno, chairman of the Christmas basket program. “The motto of our organization is putting charity and community first.”

The Saugerties Knights of Columbus help men become better husbands, fathers, citizens and Catholics on their journey. To learn about this global Catholic men’s fraternal organization, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/saugertiesknights.columbus.