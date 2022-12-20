Skate with Santa. Don’t just sit on Santa’s lap, get your skates out and roll on by him.

When: Saturday, December 24, 12 p.m.

Where: Hyde Park Roller Magic, 4178 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park

More info: (845) 229-6666 or www.hprollermagic.com

— Pam’s pick

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. Don your ugliest, most festive sweater and join the party.

When: Friday, December 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Tinker Street Tavern, 297 Tinker Street, Woodstock

More info: (845) 684-5242

— Lynn’s pick

Mothership Chant, Music, Poetry Open Mic Potluck with Suresh Pillai. Hosted by Paul McMahon and Shiv Mirabito. A community gathering of artists, musicians, poets and philosophers. Please bring snacks and drinks to share.

When: Sunday, December 25, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: The Mothership, 6 Sgt Richard Quinn Drive, Woodstock

More info: www.facebook.com/groups/1437393376570445

— Sue P.’s pick

Santa on the Green. Each year Santa arrives on the Village Green whether by spaceship, elf clad floats, contraptions with flashing lights and more. Accompanied by dancing flash mobs, bands playing festive music, stockings filled with goodies are handed out. The town fills up with crowds wondering how will Santa arrive this year? The only way to know is to be there!

When: Saturday, December 24, 5 p.m.

Where: Village Green, Woodstock

— Geddy’s pick

Preserve/Protect Ukrainian Art! Benefit exhibition to raise awareness of Ukrainian art and culture in light of the war, featuring Street Shots: My Kyiv by Dana D. and painted Talismans for Ukraine by Tasha R., along with multiple objects by Ukrainian artist Oleksandr Hnylytskyi (1961-2009), aiming to help with the cost of packing and transporting his artworks to safety.

When: Friday, December 23, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Kingston Pop-Up Shop & Café, 10 Cedar Street, Kingston

— Elizabeth’s pick

Queer Craft Fair. Arts, prints, clothing, jewelry, cake, soap, ritual objects, Herbal concoctions, live portraiture, tarot and more. Goods for sale and barter. Wheelchair accessible. Masks required and available.

When: Friday, December 23, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Infoshop & Café, 587 Abeel Street, Kingston

More info: Instagram @queercraftfair

— Genia’s pick

Vito Petroccitto & A Little Rock Christmas. This local legend has gathered notable veterans, whose intent is to bring you an eclectic mix of original tunes and holiday classics. From Americana, swamprock, gritty funk, and bluesy rock and roll with humor and expertise.

When: Thursday, December 22, dining 5-7 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m.

Where: The Falcon, 1348 Route 9W, Marlboro

More info: https://www.liveatthefalcon.com/

— Angela’s pick

Public Chanukah Menorah Lighting. 5th day of Chanukah. Chanukah music and songs, chocolate gelt, latkes and donuts, prizes for all kids.

When: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.

Where: corner of Wall Street and North Front Street, Uptown Kingston

More info: http://chabadulstercounty.org/

— Genia’s pick

Grunge Type Thing. Covering songs by Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden and more Grunge Type Things!! Ralph Savino: vocals. Bobby Mann: guitar. Brian Wazewski: bass. Ray Eagen: drums.

When: Friday, December 23, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Chance, 6 Crannell Street, Poughkeepsie

More info: https://www.facebook.com/GrungeTypeThing

— Zac’s pick

Dia: Beacon Hudson Valley Community Free Day. Dia: Beacon had free days for the Hudson Valley community on the last Sunday of each month throughout 2022. However, with Christmas falling on Sunday they have moved the free day to Monday. Dia: Beacon houses a collection of art from the 1960s to the present, as well as special exhibitions and public programs.

When: Monday, December 26, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Dia: Beacon, 3 Beekman Street, Beacon

More info: https://www.diaart.org/program/calendar

— Rokosz’s pick