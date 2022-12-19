People were busily buying up fresh seasonal produce, pasture-raised meat, locally grown grains and flour, cheese, baked goods, bread, beer and cider, and more for their holiday dinners at the Kingston Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, December 17 at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston. Craft vendors were also present for last-minute presents.

The market is held every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Upcoming dates are: December 31, January 14 & 28, February 11 & 25, March 11 & 25 and Apr 8 & 22. It features 20-plus local food vendors, music and workshops.