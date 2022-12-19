The Old Dutch Church in Kingston hosted a special performance of Fools Mass by the Brooklyn theatre company Dzieci on Sunday, December 18. For 24 years Dzieci (meaning “children” in Polish) has presented this play as an annual offering.

Set during the plague years of the 14th century, Fools Mass is about a motley group of village idiots who are forced to enact their own Mass due to the untimely death of their beloved pastor. This sacred piece of theatre embraces not only our inner worlds, but also the world surrounding us. From the horrors of 9/11 to the recent pandemic and an international landscape of opposing forces, Dzieci has always accepted the conditions and found a way to create.

From performances, to para-theatrical workshops, to acts of service for underserved populations, the company seeks to create bonds and lift spirits. Essentially, its aim comes down to communion.