Woodstock Library trustees approved architectural, engineering and mechanical contracts at their November 17 meeting, bringing the plan to move the Library to 10 Dixon Avenue further along.

Bergmann Architects Engineers Planners, a national firm with offices in Albany, will provide engineering and cost estimation work for the Design Development and Construction Document phases at a cost of $108,900. The library will work closely with Bergmann architect Scott Bova, who has designed more than 20 library projects over 23 years.

“This is an established major firm that’s going to give us all the juice and expertise that is needed,’ said Marty Nystrom, who completed the initial drawings for the 10 Dixon Avenue renovation at no cost to the library.

LaBella Associates of Albany will handle mechanical, electrical and plumbing design at a cost of $57,500. Part of the proposal includes re-using existing HVAC systems as much as possible, since they are relatively new, but will need modification for public use.

“LaBella was the low bidder on multiple projects I’ve done in the area, which is much to my surprise, because LaBella is probably the most sophisticated engineering firm in New York State,” said Construction Manager Agent JC Alten. “I’ve done multiple projects with them, as I mentioned, all of which have been on time, exceeded expectations, and on budget, no surprises. So I was very grateful, and very happy when they chose to propose this project.”

Voters approved a $3.95 million bond in May to cover the $2.579 million purchase price of the building and an estimated $1.2 million for renovation, with the remaining funds to cover moving expenses.

Library trustees needed

As of January 1, 2023, the 11-member Woodstock Library Board of Directors will have three vacancies. Liz Rosen, Kevin Kraft and Roz Balkin have resigned effective December 31, 2022. Rosen will still be the independent treasurer. Kraft and Balkin will still volunteer their time and remain supporters of the library.

Those interested in becoming a trustee can fill out the application linked on the library’s website, woodstock.org, and return it to the circulation desk or email it to ivy@woodstock.org.

The board will appoint candidates to fill the vacancies through December 31, 2023. Those appointees must then run for election in October 2023 if they wish to remain on the board.