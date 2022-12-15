Holiday in the Village was a great success, said trustee Jeannine Mayer at a Village of Saugerties Board meeting on Monday, December 5. The one problem that cropped up in the village celebration was the revelation that the lights on the living Christmas tree in Seamon Park have become corroded, and were making sounds that indicated they could be a fire hazard, Mayor Bill Murphy said. The decision was made to light the tree while the crowd of people who had come to the village celebration at the park were there, then shut it down. The many lights and decorations around the park are still a spectacular sight, he said. It may be possible to light the tree for short periods each night, but “you would have to keep an eye on it; it sizzles.” Trustee Vincent Buono said an electrician had inspected the tree, and found some of the wood was soft and some wires were bare.

The wiring has become embedded into the tree, so removing them is not a solution. Kevin Brown, an electrician, will inspect the tree to determine whether it can be adapted to use safely in the future. The village will have to make a determination as to what to do about the tree, trustees agreed.