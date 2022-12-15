As there’s no longer a firehouse on Plattekill Avenue in New Paltz, there’s no longer a need for as much parking reserved in the adjacent lot. That’s prompted a broader discussion about how to improve life outside of cars in the village core at the December 7 board meeting in the village. One of the problems that trustees would like to solve is how limited the handicapped parking is in that area.

Due to the narrow, sloping nature of Main Street the only spot on the north side where it might be feasible to put in such a spot is at the corner of Plattekill Avenue, but that would impact the time-honored practice of allowing truck drivers to stop there for unloading. Having more spots on the other side, such as in the somewhat-close Plattekill lot, could be a solution. However, trustees also are considering whether it would be feasible to add one closer, such as by Ariel Dentist. A related suggestion was to put in bicycle parking by Starbucks, which would in effect narrow Plattekill and discourage driving at higher rates of speed.