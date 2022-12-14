The Woodstock Library Forum will present a discussion on the opening of New York’s adult use cannabis market at its next gathering, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at the Library, 5 Library Lane. Martin Mills host of Radio Woodstock’s 420 Report, will discuss the rollout of New York’s adult use cannabis and what to expect in 2023.

The New York Legislature passed the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act in 2021 allowing New York to soon open its first adult use dispensaries. The first cannabis crop intended to be sold in adult use dispensaries in New York was harvested this Fall.

Mills will explain the different licensing types issued by the state and what type of products consumers can expect to see on the shelves when the first dispensaries open.

In Humboldt County, California in the 1990s Mills was working in the trade prior to legalization and in New York he was the Executive Director of the Hudson Valley chapter of NORML. Currently Mills produces cannabis content for WDST and co-produces CannaStock an annual immersive cannabis festival held in the Hudson Valley.

The Woodstock Library Forum is the longest running cultural affairs program in the Hudson Valley and is sponsored by The Friends of The Woodstock Library.