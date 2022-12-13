Ugly Flannel Holiday Party. Come out in your loudest, tackiest, most heinous holiday outfits and enjoy a cider with family and friends. There will be live music by Lauren Davidson from 6:30-8:30 p.m., firepit reservations, specialty barrel room tastings, flannel decorating table, selfie station and of course an ugly flannel contest! Winner will receive an Angry Orchard prize. Must be present to win. This event is 21 and up — no tickets required to attend. To book a fire pit or specialty barrel room tasting, click the link below.

When: Saturday, December 17, 6 – 9 pm.

Where: Angry Orchard, 2241 Albany Post Road, Walden

More info: https://www.angryorchard.com

–Joe’s pick

Holiday Shopping Extravaganza. The Kingston Mid-town Market Shop Local Event. Art, jewelry, crafts, self-care, food, unique gifts. Singers, dancers and more.

When: Saturday, December 17, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: 10 and 16 Cedar Street, Kingston

More info: www.CCE4ME.org

— Genia’s pick

Jack Dejohnette with Jon Batiste and Matthew Garrison. Jazz legend Jack DeJohnette celebrates his 80th year. He’ll perform with five-time Grammy Award winner (including 2022 Album Of The Year, We Are) Jon Batiste, singer, keyboardist and former bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and bassist Matthew Garrison, co-founder of ShapeShifter + and one of the most critically acclaimed electric bassists of our time, who has played with Herbie Hancock, Mahavishnu, John Scofield and Whitney Houston. Drummer and 2012 NEA Jazz Master Jack DeJohnette is celebrated for his work with Miles Davis Bitches Brew Band, Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Bobby McFerrin, Bill Evans, and as a band leader and composer. Opening the show will be comic (and Jack DeJohnette’s cousin) Roy Wood, Jr, a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

When: Thursday, December 15, 8 p.m.

Where: UPAC, 601 Broadway, Kingston

More info: 845-473-5288, 845-339-6088 or https://www.bardavon.org/

— Brian’s pick

Gallery Opening Reception. The Esopus Library will be hosting an exhibition of photographs by Anita DeFina Hadley in its Duck Pond Gallery. Join the library for an opening reception. You can see the art, meet the photographer and enjoy snacks.

When: Friday, December 16, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Esopus Library, 128 Canal Street, Port Ewen

More info: https://www.esopuslibrary.org/library-calendar

— Susan’s pick

“Beyond the Screen” at the Rosendale Theatre hosted by HUDSY. It’s a night of local films, music and connection. The free event features screenings of films by local creators. It will be emceed by Lady Verse and features DJ Shaman Vibez, live music and dance performances by MVOR, giveaways, networking and connecting. When: Friday, December 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Rosendale Theater, 408 Main Street, Rosendale

More info: hudsy.tv/events/

— Phyllis’ pick

A Blue Christmas Service. For all who struggle with getting through the holidays.

When: Wednesday, December 21, 7 pm

Where: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 104 Wurts Street, Kingston

More info: https://www.redeemerkingston.org/

— Elizabeth’s pick

Hush Woods + Ghost Prom. Hush Woods first show in three years. Playing carefully crafted rhythmically and melodically lush indie rock joined by Ghost Prom.

When: Saturday, December 17, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Rosendale Café, 434 Main Street, Rosendale

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/615971130319837/

— Angela’s pick

Saugerties Hand Made Christmas Craft Market. Christmas craft market with local vendors, artists and crafters, pics with Santa. Raffle to benefit Ulster County Canines.

When: Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., pics with Santa 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Frank Greco Senior Center, 207 Market Street, Saugerties

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1481803732248088/?ref=newsfeed

— Lynn’s pick

Wreaths Across America Wreath Day. Ceremony followed by laying of remembrance wreaths on veterans graves. All are welcome to attend and/or volunteer to place wreaths.

When: December 17, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: New Paltz Rural Cemetary, 81 Plains Road, New Paltz

More info: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NY0270

— Elizabeth’s pick

Elf on the Big Screen. Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. Buddy was a baby in an orphanage who stowed away in Santa’s sack and ended up at the North Pole.

When: Friday, December 16, 7:30 pm

Where: UPAC, 601 Broadway, Kingston

More info: (845) 473-5288, (845) 339-6088 or https://www.bardavon.org/

— Pam’s pick