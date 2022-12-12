The Kingston Library hosted a performance of A Christmas Carol by The Puppet People on Saturday, December 10. This puppet spectacular featured beautiful handcrafted marionettes, shadow puppets, gorgeous masks, lavish costumes, vivid sets, a professional sound track, a giant nine-foot parade puppet and guaranteed smiles. Michelle Smith-Carrigan and Mark Carrigan of Schenectady have been entertaining people with their puppet theater for more than 25 years. They have created all of their own puppets, marionettes, scenery and scripts.