Young people in Kingston can once again learn bike repair at the YMCA. The YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County’s bicycle mechanics training program, halted during the pandemic, is returning in 2023.

Midtown Mechanics is a bike repair class offering youth from 14 to 24 the opportunity to learn bike mechanics and earn their own bicycle. The program will run from January 9 to February 27, Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the YMCA in Midtown Kingston. Dinner and snacks will be provided.

“Learning to repair bicycles provides hands-on skills that are in demand by local bike shops,” said Tom Polk, Bicycle Program manager at the YMCA. “We also see job readiness as an integral part of the program. Punctuality, communication and respect for co-workers are all part of the learning.”

The program will be led by professional bike mechanics Billy Denter and Willis Cross, assisted by Rosemary Quinn and volunteers from Bike-Friendly Kingston. Each session will focus on a different bike component, so that by the end of the course, the whole bike will be completely rebuilt and ready to ride.

The cost is $25, and students must commit to attend all eight sessions. There will be a maximum of eight students. All students will receive a bike helmet, lights and lock upon completion of the program. Applications for Midtown Mechanics are available online at https://tinyurl.com/midmech2023.