New Paltz’s Holiday Hoopla, a parade and winter carnival in New Paltz, will be held on Saturday, December 10 from noon to 3 p.m. (rain/snow date: December 11). The parade will start at the Middle School at noon and head to Hasbrouck Park for a carnival. This year’s parade will include several floats, Clydesdale horses, music, a “Candy Cane Crew,” Santa and his polar bear buddy and more. This family-oriented event is designed to bring good cheer, an opportunity to come together in community and provide valuable information and support to community members who may be experiencing difficult life challenges.

Live music will be provided by the Jim Decker Band and deejay Jay Smooth. There will also be karaoke, youth performances by New Paltz High School and New Paltz Middle School bands, games and activities, with food available for purchase from a sampling of Hudson Valley food trucks and businesses.

For additional information, visit www.townofnewpaltz.org.